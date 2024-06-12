ukenru
Property of ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk and singer Jamala "nationalized" in Crimea

Property of ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk and singer Jamala "nationalized" in Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Russian-controlled Crimean authorities announced the "nationalization" of property belonging to former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, singer Jamala and her relatives in Crimea.

The head of the Russian-controlled Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, has announced the "nationalization" of the property of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, singer Jamala and her relatives, Krym.Realii reports with reference to the Russian media, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, we are talking about land plots and a residential building in Alushta, registered in the names of the singer's relatives.

The latest decision of the MPs also nationalized the assets of Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the beneficiary of Antey 2012,

- Konstantinov said.

According to the head of the parliament, an educational building, a garage and a large plot of land in Yalta, which previously belonged to the former Ukrainian prime minister, were seized.

Earlier, the Russian authorities of Crimea claimed that they had received 1.7 billion rubles from the sale of "nationalized" property of Ukrainian citizens in Crimea.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics

