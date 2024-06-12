The head of the Russian-controlled Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, has announced the "nationalization" of the property of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, singer Jamala and her relatives, Krym.Realii reports with reference to the Russian media, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, we are talking about land plots and a residential building in Alushta, registered in the names of the singer's relatives.

The latest decision of the MPs also nationalized the assets of Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the beneficiary of Antey 2012, - Konstantinov said.

According to the head of the parliament, an educational building, a garage and a large plot of land in Yalta, which previously belonged to the former Ukrainian prime minister, were seized.

Earlier, the Russian authorities of Crimea claimed that they had received 1.7 billion rubles from the sale of "nationalized" property of Ukrainian citizens in Crimea.

French authorities have arrested a Russian man's villa on the Atlantic coast, which is linked to Putin's ex-spouse