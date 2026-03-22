Information about the preparation by Russian special services of a staged assassination attempt on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is "completely false, pro-Ukrainian propaganda." This is stated in the Hungarian government's statement, UNN reports with reference to Telex.

Details

According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, the Ukrainian "propaganda press and their Hungarian partners are enthusiastic about suicide attacks," and the opposition Tisza party and its sponsors "have invented insane conspiracy theories that go beyond imagination."

It is a fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly threatened to kill the Hungarian Prime Minister during the election campaign - the publication quotes the response of the Hungarian Government Information Center to the request.

Context

Earlier, The Washington Post published an article stating that Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service considered staging an assassination attempt on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to influence the results of the parliamentary elections in the country.

Also, according to media reports, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó regularly called his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during breaks in EU meetings.

Szijjártó himself has made 16 official visits to Moscow since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The last such trip took place on March 4 this year, during which the Hungarian minister met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Sikorski criticized Nawrocki for plans to support Orban