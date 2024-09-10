ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Privatization of Oschadbank and Ukreximbank is not yet being considered - Shmyhal

Privatization of Oschadbank and Ukreximbank is not yet being considered - Shmyhal

The Government will continue its strategy of reducing the state's share in the banking sector. However, the privatization of Oschadbank and Ukreximbank is not currently under consideration, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The strategy of reducing the state's share in the banking sector will continue, but the privatization of Oschadbank and Ukreximbank is out of the question. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference on the results of the government's work, according to a UNN correspondent.

"I'm not ready to give you a date right now. Yes, this is our strategy to reduce the state's share in the banking sector. It has been agreed with our partners... We are not considering Ukrexim and Oschad yet. We have no strategy for privatizing these two banks. We will discuss other banks," Shmyhal said.

As for other banks, he says that Ukrgasbank already has partners, namely a 25% stake in the International Finance Corporation. 

Shmyhal said that the strategy of selling state-owned banks will continue, but did not name specific dates. Draft law 11474, passed by the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading, defines how and when the privatization of these banks will be implemented.

Recall 

The Verkhovna Rada has approved as a basis the draft law on the specifics of privatization of state-owned banks. This is a requirement of the World Bank, so the law should be adopted in two readings in September.

Iryna Kolesnik

