Privatization of Oschadbank and Ukreximbank is not yet being considered - Shmyhal

The strategy of reducing the state's share in the banking sector will continue, but the privatization of Oschadbank and Ukreximbank is out of the question. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference on the results of the government's work, according to a UNN correspondent.

"I'm not ready to give you a date right now. Yes, this is our strategy to reduce the state's share in the banking sector. It has been agreed with our partners... We are not considering Ukrexim and Oschad yet. We have no strategy for privatizing these two banks. We will discuss other banks," Shmyhal said.

As for other banks, he says that Ukrgasbank already has partners, namely a 25% stake in the International Finance Corporation.

Shmyhal said that the strategy of selling state-owned banks will continue, but did not name specific dates. Draft law 11474, passed by the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading, defines how and when the privatization of these banks will be implemented.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has approved as a basis the draft law on the specifics of privatization of state-owned banks. This is a requirement of the World Bank, so the law should be adopted in two readings in September.