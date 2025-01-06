President: President: Digitalization reduces corruption and makes Ukraine a leader in Europe

Digitalization plays a significant role in public administration and the fight against corruption. Ukraine has already made significant steps in this area through the work of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the launch of the Diia app, which provides access to public services online. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports .

Digitalization is very important. We have started working on the digitalization of all processes. We have a special Ministry of Digital Transformation. We also have Diia, an app with public services. So I think this is the most important thing, because again, it's not only convenient, but it also eliminates all opportunities for future corruption, because there are no personal contacts with government officials or other structures - Zelensky said.

The President also emphasized that Ukraine is a leader in digital transformation in Europe, and this is recognized by international partners. He said that after the war is over, the country plans to share its achievements. In addition, this could be a source of revenue for Ukraine.

We are the best in Europe. The whole of Europe recognizes this. Some African Union countries have asked us to create the following public services, and we will do it right after the war - Zelensky said.

