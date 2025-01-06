President: President: Digitalization reduces corruption and makes Ukraine a leader in Europe

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

President: Digitalization reduces corruption and makes Ukraine a leader in Europe

President: President: Digitalization reduces corruption and makes Ukraine a leader in Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

Zelensky spoke about the successes of the state's digitalization and the role of the Diia app in the fight against corruption. Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's leadership in digital transformation and plans to cooperate with African countries.

Digitalization plays a significant role in public administration and the fight against corruption. Ukraine has already made significant steps in this area through the work of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the launch of the Diia app, which provides access to public services online. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports .

Digitalization is very important. We have started working on the digitalization of all processes. We have a special Ministry of Digital Transformation. We also have Diia, an app with public services. So I think this is the most important thing, because again, it's not only convenient, but it also eliminates all opportunities for future corruption, because there are no personal contacts with government officials or other structures

- Zelensky said.

The President also emphasized that Ukraine is a leader in digital transformation in Europe, and this is recognized by international partners. He said that after the war is over, the country plans to share its achievements. In addition, this could be a source of revenue for Ukraine.

We are the best in Europe. The whole of Europe recognizes this. Some African Union countries have asked us to create the following public services, and we will do it right after the war

- Zelensky said. 

In an interview, President Zelenskyy said it was important to inform Trump about the real situation with the war and Putin's intentions. He expressed hope that Trump would be able to end the war.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Contact us about advertising