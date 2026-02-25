$43.260.03
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 15658 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 14879 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 14357 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 20170 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 26855 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 22321 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 20051 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peace
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 17177 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 16193 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Power outages were uneven. Violations in schedules were found in one of the regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1184 views

The State Energy Supervision conducted an unscheduled inspection of Vinnytsiaoblenergo due to violations of outage schedules. Non-compliance with dispatcher commands and shortcomings in documentation were revealed.

Power outages were uneven. Violations in schedules were found in one of the regions

The State Energy Supervision conducted an unscheduled inspection of Vinnytsiaoblenergo due to violations of shutdown schedules. This is stated in the message of the State Energy Supervision, reports UNN.

Details

During the inspection, it was established that at some subscriber substations, personnel did not fully execute the dispatcher's commands regarding the shutdown of power lines in accordance with the emergency power outage schedule.

As a result, some consumers remained with electricity, while other queues experienced outages, which led to an uneven distribution of restrictions

- reported the regulator.

Inspectors also recorded violations in documentation. In a number of structural subdivisions, the operational logs did not specify the exact lines that were disconnected during the application of the schedules.

The State Energy Supervision noted that such shortcomings complicate the control of the execution of dispatch commands and the verification of the validity of consumer appeals.

Separately, the timeliness of informing the public through the operator's official website about the adjustment of the emergency power outage schedule was checked. As a result, it was found that changes to the frequency schedule were often made despite the time intervals that had to be observed.

Based on the results of the inspection, the auditors have already drawn up an act and issued a mandatory order to eliminate the identified violations.

For reference

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision that restores the full implementation of state energy supervision in conditions of martial law and strengthens control in the fields of electricity and heat supply.

Changes were made to CMU Resolution No. 303 of March 13, 2022, which allowed the State Energy Supervision to carry out state supervision (control) measures in full. The restoration of control powers is associated with an increase in the number of technological violations and accidents at energy infrastructure facilities.

Recall

As energy experts note, Ukraine needs to quickly build up battery complexes in the near future to accumulate daytime generation and use it during evening peaks, reducing restrictions and increasing the stability of the energy system.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

