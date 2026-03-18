Power outage schedules introduced across Ukraine, emergency shutdowns in some regions

Against the backdrop of a difficult situation in the energy system, power outage schedules have been introduced in all regions of Ukraine, and emergency blackouts in some regions, NEK "Ukrenergo" reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) and hourly outage schedules have been applied in all regions of Ukraine. In some regions, emergency blackouts are currently in effect, which will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes. - reported Ukrenergo.

As noted, "the reason for applying the restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian missile and drone attacks. As well as an increase in energy consumption due to the low efficiency of solar power plants and a decrease in air temperature."

Initially, only the application of power limitation schedules for industry was predicted from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. However, Ukrenergo noted that electricity consumption shows a tendency to increase.

"As a result of drone attacks on energy facilities and shelling in frontline regions, there are new blackouts in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Chernihiv regions in the morning. Where security conditions allow, emergency restoration work has already begun. Energy workers are doing everything possible to return the equipment damaged by the enemy to operation as soon as possible," Ukrenergo reported.

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