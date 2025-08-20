Pope Leo XVI called for peace in Ukraine through prayer and work

Pope Leo XVI expressed hope for peace in Ukraine and emphasized that constant efforts and prayer are needed to achieve it. The Holy Father shared his thoughts with journalists upon his return to the Vatican after his summer vacation in Castel Gandolfo, writes UNN.

Upon his return to the Vatican on Tuesday evening, Pope Leo XVI answered journalists' questions about possible negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

It is truly necessary to seek a way forward, to find peace. There is hope, but much work is still needed, much prayer, and truly seeking a path to move forward, to find peace. - he said.

The Holy Father noted that he constantly communicates with some political leaders and prays for opportunities for progress in peace negotiations.

Before leaving his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, he came out to greet the faithful and journalists who had gathered in the streets, and shared his impressions of his stay at the Sanctuary of the Mother of God, where Saint Pope John Paul II once visited.

Of the first hundred days of his pontificate, the Pope said:

They were a blessing from God. I receive so much, I truly believe in God's graces and am very grateful for this acceptance I have received, thank you all.

The return to the Vatican concluded the second part of Leo XVI's summer vacation, during which he often communicated with people and focused on prayer and spiritual renewal.

Pope Leo XIV for the first time received a representative of the Moscow Patriarchate

President Zelenskyy discussed the war and peace negotiations with Pope Leo XIV. The Vatican confirmed its readiness to host representatives of Ukraine and Russia for possible negotiations.