Pope Leo XVI called for peace in Ukraine through prayer and work

Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10407 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11935 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22749 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 92490 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 37649 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 38203 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 37788 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161263 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 138694 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 122174 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit07:31 AM • 5778 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico07:40 AM • 7900 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25636 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 18603 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15603 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 3470 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
White House
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 180 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 410 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 2992 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15696 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25757 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
United States dollar
Medicinal products
Hryvnia

Pope Leo XVI called for peace in Ukraine through prayer and work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

Pope Leo XVI expressed hope for peace in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for continuous efforts and prayer to achieve it. He constantly communicates with political leaders and prays for progress in peace negotiations.

Pope Leo XVI expressed hope for peace in Ukraine and emphasized that constant efforts and prayer are needed to achieve it. The Holy Father shared his thoughts with journalists upon his return to the Vatican after his summer vacation in Castel Gandolfo, writes UNN.

Details

Upon his return to the Vatican on Tuesday evening, Pope Leo XVI answered journalists' questions about possible negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

It is truly necessary to seek a way forward, to find peace. There is hope, but much work is still needed, much prayer, and truly seeking a path to move forward, to find peace.

- he said.

The Holy Father noted that he constantly communicates with some political leaders and prays for opportunities for progress in peace negotiations.

Before leaving his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, he came out to greet the faithful and journalists who had gathered in the streets, and shared his impressions of his stay at the Sanctuary of the Mother of God, where Saint Pope John Paul II once visited.

Of the first hundred days of his pontificate, the Pope said:

They were a blessing from God. I receive so much, I truly believe in God's graces and am very grateful for this acceptance I have received, thank you all.

The return to the Vatican concluded the second part of Leo XVI's summer vacation, during which he often communicated with people and focused on prayer and spiritual renewal.

Pope Leo XIV for the first time received a representative of the Moscow Patriarchate26.07.25, 21:21 • 17990 views

Recall

President Zelenskyy discussed the war and peace negotiations with Pope Leo XIV. The Vatican confirmed its readiness to host representatives of Ukraine and Russia for possible negotiations.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Pope Leo XIV
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Vatican City