Polish President speaks about "800 Plus" reform: possible changes for Ukrainians and even for well-off families

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he is ready to discuss the transformation of the popular social program "800 Plus", including payments to Ukrainians and families who do not need state support. This was reported by InPoland, writes UNN.

Details

Polish President Karol Nawrocki initiated a review of the principles for providing assistance within the "800 Plus" program. As reported by InPoland, the head of state emphasized that he is ready for an open dialogue about changes, but any steps must be part of a holistic demographic strategy, not a situational reaction to public sentiment.

The discussion concerns not only Polish families, but also foreigners, including Ukrainians, who receive payments.

Polish demographic policy must be implemented systematically and logically – said Nawrocki.

Among the proposals currently being actively discussed is the initiative of the Polish Peasants' Party (PSL) to pay "800 Plus" only to parents and guardians who are officially employed. Those who are unemployed are planned to be offered other types of social assistance outside this program.

PSL leader Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz believes that supporting working citizens should be the state's top priority.

According to a social survey, 54.4% of Poles support such a reform, 26.5% opposed the changes, and 19.2% have no defined position.

Context

The "800 Plus" program was introduced by the Polish government as a monthly payment of 800 zlotys per child after birth to support families and stimulate birth rates. It covers most families, regardless of income level, making it one of the largest social initiatives in the country.

However, in recent years, the program has drawn criticism: part of Polish society believes that payments are received by families who do not need assistance, as well as foreigners, including Ukrainians, which creates a burden on the budget. At the same time, politicians and economists are discussing that such support may affect the motivation to seek employment.

