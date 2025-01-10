A member of the Polish opposition party Law and Justice and former Deputy Minister of Justice Sebastian Kaleta considers the criticism of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry of presidential candidate Karol Navrotsky over his statement on the conditions for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO to be "interference in the elections". Kaleta said this on the air of Polsat News, reports UNN.

Context

Polish presidential candidate Karol Navrotsky spoke out against inviting Ukraine to join the EU and NATO because of the Volyn tragedy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Navrotsky's manipulative statement and emphasized that these words were applauded in the Kremlin .

Commenting on the statement of the Ukrainian diplomatic office regarding Navrotsky's words, Kaleta said that in his opinion, this is interference in the electoral process in Poland.

"I hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the Ukrainian ambassador today on this issue, because this is interference in the electoral process in Poland," Kaleta said.

He also noted that the country in Europe that is structurally and fundamentally opposed to Ukraine's accession to the European Union is Germany.

"Germany does not want Ukraine for the reason that the country's accession to the European Union changes the balance of power in the European Union's voting. Central and Eastern Europe will then get - if they agree - additional tools in the community," he explained.

Kaleta also said that Poland is currently "the biggest promoter of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

He also believes that the Ukrainian state, which reacts to the public debate in Poland in this way, is harming itself.

Addendum

Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized Law and Justice presidential candidate Karol Navrotsky, who said he was against Ukraine being invited to join NATO because of the Volyn tragedy