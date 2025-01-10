ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Polish opposition accuses Ukraine's Foreign Ministry of interfering in the election by criticizing their presidential candidate

Polish opposition accuses Ukraine's Foreign Ministry of interfering in the election by criticizing their presidential candidate

Sebastian Kaleta criticized the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's reaction to candidate Navrotsky's statement on Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO. He called for the Ukrainian ambassador to be summoned because of “interference in the electoral process.

A member of the Polish opposition party Law and Justice and former Deputy Minister of Justice Sebastian Kaleta considers the criticism of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry of presidential candidate Karol Navrotsky over his statement on the conditions for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO to be "interference in the elections". Kaleta said this  on the air of Polsat News, reports UNN

Context 

    Polish presidential candidate Karol Navrotsky spoke out against inviting Ukraine to join the EU and NATO because of the Volyn tragedy.   

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Navrotsky's manipulative statement and emphasized that these words were applauded in the Kremlin .

Commenting on the statement of the Ukrainian diplomatic office regarding Navrotsky's words, Kaleta said that in his opinion, this is interference in the electoral process in Poland.

"I hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the Ukrainian ambassador today on this issue, because this is interference in the electoral process in Poland," Kaleta said.

He also noted that the country in Europe that is structurally and fundamentally opposed to Ukraine's accession to the European Union is Germany.

"Germany does not want Ukraine for the reason that the country's accession to the European Union changes the balance of power in the European Union's voting. Central and Eastern Europe will then get - if they agree - additional tools in the community," he explained.

Kaleta also said that Poland is currently "the biggest promoter of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

He also believes that the Ukrainian state, which reacts to the public debate in Poland in this way, is harming itself.

Addendum 

Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized Law and Justice presidential candidate Karol Navrotsky, who said he was against Ukraine being invited to join NATO because of the Volyn tragedy

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

