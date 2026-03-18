Polish court allows extradition of Russian archaeologist Butyagin to Ukraine - media
Kyiv • UNN
A court in Warsaw has ruled that the extradition of a Russian national for destroying an object in Crimea is permissible. He is suspected of causing damages amounting to over 200 million hryvnias.
The District Court in Warsaw, Poland, ruled on Wednesday that the extradition of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin to Ukraine is legally permissible, said the Russian's lawyer Adam Domanski, writes UNN with reference to PAP.
Details
Ukrainian investigators suspect the archaeologist of partial destruction of a cultural heritage site in Crimea.
The defense lawyer stated that the defense's arguments at this stage did not convince the court.
"We will appeal this decision; we are waiting for a written justification," Domanski added.
Addition
In early December 2025, the Polish Internal Security Agency, acting on behalf of the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw in connection with a request from the Ukrainian side for international legal assistance, detained Russian citizen Alexander Butyagin. The Ukrainian prosecutor's office suspects him of intentional and illegal partial destruction of the archaeological complex "Ancient City of Myrmekion" in Kerch, Crimea. The damage is estimated at over 200 million hryvnias. He is also accused of conducting excavations without permission.
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