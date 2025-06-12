Police have identified 20 collaborators who tortured people in the occupied Kherson region

$41.510.04
47.460.05
enru
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
11:23 AM • 12153 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 22112 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 23315 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 37431 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 75349 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 143386 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 132349 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 125759 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 123140 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 106264 views
Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+18°
4m/s
58%
748mm
Popular news
Zelensky: Ukrainians are not firewood thrown into the fireJune 12, 03:48 AM • 80230 views
"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISWJune 12, 04:46 AM • 77836 views
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia DayJune 12, 06:15 AM • 103152 views
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is known08:59 AM • 44747 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board09:43 AM • 37896 views
Publications
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 37626 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistantsJune 11, 04:11 PM • 144551 views
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturersJune 11, 11:05 AM • 211742 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 245878 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerousJune 10, 04:21 PM • 211549 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 26055 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 79616 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 105973 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 110538 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 132753 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

Police have identified 20 collaborators who tortured people in the occupied Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Police have identified 20 collaborators from the occupied Kherson region who joined the ranks of the Russian security forces. They abducted and tortured those who disagreed with the occupation regime, including former law enforcement officers and activists.

Police have identified 20 collaborators who tortured people in the occupied Kherson region

Law enforcement officers have identified 20 people among the residents of the occupied part of Kherson region who became Russian security forces and helped the enemy establish the orders of the invaders. They intimidated those who disagreed with the decisions of the occupation regime, kidnapped and tortured them. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

Collaborators from among the residents of the temporarily occupied Kherson region applied for a job in a unit created by the occupation regime called "otdeleniye ministerstva vnutrenikh del rossiyskoy federatsii "Novotroitskoye". There, as part of a criminal organization, headed by the head and deputy head of the unit, the defectors actively served the Kremlin puppeteers.

Residents of the Novotroitsk settlement community of Genichesk district of Kherson region suffered from the activities of the traitors. The attackers did not hesitate to fulfill any whims of the occupiers for the sake of their new career. They actively ensured the functioning of the punitive department.

Those who were against the new laws were kidnapped and subjected to terrible torture by the collaborators. Among the victims of the Kremlin's repressions are former law enforcement officers, activists, education workers and government officials.

The police have collected evidence of the illegal activities of the group members.

The defendants were notified in absentia of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.  The sanction of the incriminated articles provides for imprisonment for up to 15 years.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9