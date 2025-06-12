Law enforcement officers have identified 20 people among the residents of the occupied part of Kherson region who became Russian security forces and helped the enemy establish the orders of the invaders. They intimidated those who disagreed with the decisions of the occupation regime, kidnapped and tortured them. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

Collaborators from among the residents of the temporarily occupied Kherson region applied for a job in a unit created by the occupation regime called "otdeleniye ministerstva vnutrenikh del rossiyskoy federatsii "Novotroitskoye". There, as part of a criminal organization, headed by the head and deputy head of the unit, the defectors actively served the Kremlin puppeteers.

Residents of the Novotroitsk settlement community of Genichesk district of Kherson region suffered from the activities of the traitors. The attackers did not hesitate to fulfill any whims of the occupiers for the sake of their new career. They actively ensured the functioning of the punitive department.

Those who were against the new laws were kidnapped and subjected to terrible torture by the collaborators. Among the victims of the Kremlin's repressions are former law enforcement officers, activists, education workers and government officials.

The police have collected evidence of the illegal activities of the group members.

The defendants were notified in absentia of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the incriminated articles provides for imprisonment for up to 15 years.