Poland will not send troops to Ukraine - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysh

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38945 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 150203 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90245 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 321932 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265821 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201567 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237374 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253004 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159132 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372462 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 77853 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 150074 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 321768 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228517 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265713 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26445 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 34520 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 92094 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 98822 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Poland will not send troops to Ukraine - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysh

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23865 views

Poland will continue to provide military support to Ukraine in the form of financial aid and weapons, but will not send troops, as confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh.

Poland will not send troops to Ukraine - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysh

Poland will continue to provide military support to Ukraine through financial assistance and weapons, but will not send troops. Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamysh said this on Polish Radio, UNN reports.

Poland will not send troops to Ukraine. We spoke very clearly about this - both the president and the prime minister, and I confirm this - there are no plans to send the Polish army to Ukraine

- he said.

When asked whether this decision depends on the unfolding of events in the war in Ukraine, he reiterated that he was not understating his words and that Poland is not considering scenarios under which it could send military to Ukraine.

Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamysh emphasized that Poland's position is clear: assistance to Ukraine should be in the form of joint purchases of ammunition and assistance in the transfer of equipment, not sending an army.

Recall

Commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's statement regarding discussions about sending Western troops to Ukraine, the prime ministers of four Central European NATO members saidthat they have no plans to send ground troops to Ukraine. They made this statement at a joint press conference on Tuesday, February 27, after France hinted at such a possibility and the Kremlin warned that any such move would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.

‘Everything’ on table to help Ukraine beat Putin - Estonian PM on Macron's statement on Western troops29.02.24, 14:43 • 30020 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics
Jarosław Kaczyński
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87