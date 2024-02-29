Poland will not send troops to Ukraine - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysh

Poland will continue to provide military support to Ukraine through financial assistance and weapons, but will not send troops. Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamysh said this on Polish Radio, UNN reports.

Poland will not send troops to Ukraine. We spoke very clearly about this - both the president and the prime minister, and I confirm this - there are no plans to send the Polish army to Ukraine - he said.

When asked whether this decision depends on the unfolding of events in the war in Ukraine, he reiterated that he was not understating his words and that Poland is not considering scenarios under which it could send military to Ukraine.

Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamysh emphasized that Poland's position is clear: assistance to Ukraine should be in the form of joint purchases of ammunition and assistance in the transfer of equipment, not sending an army.

Recall

Commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's statement regarding discussions about sending Western troops to Ukraine, the prime ministers of four Central European NATO members saidthat they have no plans to send ground troops to Ukraine. They made this statement at a joint press conference on Tuesday, February 27, after France hinted at such a possibility and the Kremlin warned that any such move would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.

