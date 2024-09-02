ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124803 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129245 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212091 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160584 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157129 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144792 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205779 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112599 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193582 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105195 views

Rubrics
Poland raises air force due to Russia's massive strikes in Ukraine

Poland raises air force due to Russia's massive strikes in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101885 views

Polish and allied aviation ensured the safety of Polish airspace on September 2 due to Russia's massive strikes on Ukraine. The Polish Operational Command reported that all necessary security procedures had been intensified.

On the morning of September 2, Polish and allied aircraft were taken into the air to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched massive strikes against Ukraine. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland, UNN reports.

Details

“The southeastern part of Poland borders Ukraine. Last night, intense activity of the Russian Federation's long-range aviation was observed, involving strikes on targets located on Ukrainian territory. The last time such increased activity of Russian long-range aviation was recorded was on August 27,” the statement said.

The agency added that all necessary procedures have been activated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, and the Polish Operational Command is constantly monitoring the situation.

Air Force shared a video of how tactical aviation works against the occupants in the Donetsk sector20.08.24, 12:58 • 15771 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

