Poland raises air force due to Russia's massive strikes in Ukraine

On the morning of September 2, Polish and allied aircraft were taken into the air to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched massive strikes against Ukraine. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland, UNN reports.

Details

“The southeastern part of Poland borders Ukraine. Last night, intense activity of the Russian Federation's long-range aviation was observed, involving strikes on targets located on Ukrainian territory. The last time such increased activity of Russian long-range aviation was recorded was on August 27,” the statement said.

The agency added that all necessary procedures have been activated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, and the Polish Operational Command is constantly monitoring the situation.

