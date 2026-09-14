Poland begins renovation of the "Medyka" border crossing point — alternative border crossing points for buses from Ukraine have been announced

Starting September 20, bus traffic through the "Shehyni — Medyka" border crossing point will change. The Ministry for Restoration announced this and named alternative border crossing points, UNN reports.

Starting September 20, 2026, repair work will begin on the Polish side of the "Shehyni — Medyka" border crossing point. In connection with this, buses traveling from Ukraine to Poland will be redirected to other border crossing points - the statement says.

According to the Polish side, this traffic arrangement will remain in effect approximately until November 2027.

Alternative border crossing points for buses:

▪️"Smilnytsia — Krościenko"

▪️"Nyzhankovychi — Malhowice"

▪️ "Krakivets — Korchova"

As the ministry noted, this will allow regular services to continue operating, taking the changes into account.

In addition, the Ministry for Restoration reminded that regular services can be registered in the eQueue for departure from Ukraine 30 days in advance, while irregular services can be registered 3 days before the expected date of crossing the border.

Carriers were also urged to take the changes into account when planning routes to Poland starting September 20.

During attacks, crossing operations are suspended — Demchenko spoke about security measures at border crossing points