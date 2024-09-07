Plus 1270 occupants and 1 tank: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118469 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121081 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197511 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153058 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152625 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142811 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197934 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112418 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186694 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90937 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 67269 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 46700 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 75356 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 53162 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197513 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197935 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186694 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213506 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201636 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 9456 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149705 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148958 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153049 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143982 views
Plus 1270 occupants and 1 tank: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101039 views

On August 30, Russia lost 1,270 occupants and 1 tank in Ukraine. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached 623,990 troops, 8,632 tanks and other equipment.

On August 30, Russia lost 1,270 occupants in Ukraine. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion has reached 623 990 thousand soldiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff.

Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/07/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

-         personnel - about 623,990 (+1270) people,

-         tanks - 8632 (+1) units,

-         armored combat vehicles - 16878 (+0) units,

-         artillery systems - 17774 (+29) units,

-         MLRS - 1178 (+0) units,

-         air defense systems - 942 (+1) units,

-         aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

-         helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

-         UAVs of operational and tactical level - 14784 (+52) units,

-         cruise missiles - 2588 (+1),

-         ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

-         submarines - 1 (+0) units,

-         motor vehicles and tank trucks - 24171 (+55) units,

-         special equipment - 3037 (+0) units.

Image

111 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, the hottest spots in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors: General Staff on the situation at the front05.09.24, 16:26 • 15879 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

