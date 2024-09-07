Plus 1270 occupants and 1 tank: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

On August 30, Russia lost 1,270 occupants in Ukraine. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion has reached 623 990 thousand soldiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff.

Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/07/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

- personnel - about 623,990 (+1270) people,

- tanks - 8632 (+1) units,

- armored combat vehicles - 16878 (+0) units,

- artillery systems - 17774 (+29) units,

- MLRS - 1178 (+0) units,

- air defense systems - 942 (+1) units,

- aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

- helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 14784 (+52) units,

- cruise missiles - 2588 (+1),

- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

- submarines - 1 (+0) units,

- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 24171 (+55) units,

- special equipment - 3037 (+0) units.

