111 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, the hottest spots in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors: General Staff on the situation at the front

Russian troops continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 111 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on September 5, according to UNN.

Six combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy stormed the defensive lines of our units near Vovchansk, where two clashes are still ongoing. The Russians also carried out an air strike on Kharkiv.

In the Kupyansk sector, 10 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy conducted offensives near Sinkivka, Tabaivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Andriivka. Six occupants' attacks are currently underway.

In the Liman sector, 13 combat engagements took place. The enemy attacked near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Makiivka and Novosadove. Three enemy attacks are currently underway. In addition, the invaders struck Shyikivka twice with anti-aircraft guns.

In August, the Russian army began to suffer more losses: British intelligence named the reason

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped four Russian offensives near Verkhnekamianske and Spirne, where one battle is currently underway. The situation is under control of our troops.

Eight firefights took place in the Kramatorsk sector. Militants tried to storm our positions near Predtechyno, Ivanivske, Ivanopillia and Klishchiyivka. Three attacks are still ongoing. In addition, the aggressor's aircraft dropped tanks near Chasovyi Yar and Ivanopillia.

In Toretsk sector, Russians tried to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk and Nelipivka. Six combat engagements were completed, five are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky sector, the enemy carried out 27 assault actions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 21 attacks, with six battles currently underway. The enemy's losses in this area are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the militants attacked 23 times near Lysivka, Ukrayinske, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. Nineteen attempts to advance were repelled, four are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions six times, in particular near Vodyane and Vuhledar. Four battles are over, two are still ongoing.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, the invaders shelled Bilohirya with NARs without any fighting, but with the involvement of aviation.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy conducted an offensive in the vicinity of Robotyno. The battle is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers were defeated, having twice attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders.

In other areas, the operational situation remained unchanged.

Plus 1200 occupants and 6 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses