In August, the Russian army began to suffer more losses: British intelligence named the reason

The increase in the number of Russian army losses in August is due to Ukraine's Kursk operation and the ongoing offensive in the Pokrovsk sector. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

According to a report by the British Ministry of Defense, average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine increased in August 2024 to 1,187 per day. Since the beginning of the war, Russia has probably suffered more than 610,000 casualties.

The increase in casualties in August 2024 is almost certainly due to Ukraine's Kursk operation and the ongoing offensive on the Pokrovsk direction. russia continues to rely on mass to mitigate the lack of personnel and equipment - reads the report of the British Ministry of Defense.

British intelligence believes that while Russian pressure on the entire front line will continue over the next month, limited capabilities are likely to continue to hamper their ability to leverage any tactical successes into broader operational gains.

During September 2024, the number of casualties in Russian troops is likely to exceed 1,000 per day, British intelligence added.

