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Petroleum oil company headquarters in Kuwait caught fire after an Iranian drone strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3224 views

The drone attack damaged the building of the oil company and the ministry. Authorities are assessing the damage after a series of strikes on the country's energy facilities.

Petroleum oil company headquarters in Kuwait caught fire after an Iranian drone strike
Photo: Bloomberg

The headquarters of Kuwait Petroleum Corp. in Kuwait caught fire after being hit by an Iranian drone, the building was evacuated, and firefighters were working at the scene. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the company, the attack damaged the building, which also houses Kuwait's Ministry of Oil. Kuwait Petroleum stated that it is currently assessing the extent of the damage with relevant services and taking measures to ensure the safety of personnel and protect the facility.

The leadership of the oil sector is closely monitoring the assessment of damages caused by the incident, in coordination with the relevant authorities, while taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of personnel and the protection of the facility.

— the company's statement reads.

US has lost seven aircraft in war with Iran - CNN04.04.26, 14:35 • 25583 views

This is not the first attack on Kuwait's energy infrastructure in recent days. Earlier, attacks were recorded at the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, Kuwait Airport, and other energy facilities. Reuters also reported a fire after drone attacks on the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery on April 3.

Iran had previously expanded its list of targets

On the eve of the strike, the Iranian agency Fars published an updated list of potential targets in the Persian Gulf countries. According to Bloomberg, it included not only oil and gas facilities, but also electricity, water, and steam infrastructure, as well as petrochemical assets.

The new attack became another episode of the war expanding beyond Iran and Israel – increasingly, the energy infrastructure of the Persian Gulf countries is coming under attack.

UAE halted operations at its largest gas plant after Iran's attack04.04.26, 12:00 • 4846 views

Stepan Haftko

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