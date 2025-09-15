Petition for regulation of real estate activities gathered the required number of votes

A petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the need to regulate the activities of realtors in Ukraine has exceeded the required number of votes (25,180). This was reported by UNN with reference to the results of the petition.

Details

The petition was registered on the government portal on July 25 of this year. It states that there is no clear legal regulation of the activities of realtors and intermediaries in the real estate market in Ukraine.

This leads to:

mass abuses by individuals who have no official status;

tax evasion;

lack of consumer protection;

a large-scale shadow market with a turnover of hundreds of millions of hryvnias per year.

In addition, due to the lack of regulation of real estate agents' activities, Ukrainian citizens are forced to pay large commissions - 50%, 100% of the rental cost or 2-5% when buying.

In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers is proposed to develop a draft law or other regulatory legal act that will establish

mandatory registration of real estate agents' activities in the form of a sole proprietorship or legal entity;

minimum qualification and certification requirements for real estate agents;

mandatory presence of a contract or written confirmation of cooperation;

prohibition of charging a commission without a client's request;

administrative responsibility for violating these requirements.

