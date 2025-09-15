Petition for regulation of real estate activities gathered the required number of votes

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 6486 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 28453 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 23895 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 25153 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 31925 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 54210 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 71759 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105003 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 87210 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 85418 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.2m/s
34%
753mm
Popular news
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky WaySeptember 15, 02:27 AM • 15685 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reactionSeptember 15, 02:59 AM • 18033 views
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 13167 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 19613 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 14045 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 10807 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 14229 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 28431 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 21570 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 100316 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Donald Tusk
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
Spain
United States
Poland
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 8860 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason07:06 AM • 10367 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 25175 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 31717 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 80948 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
TikTok
Forbes
Fox News

Petition for regulation of real estate activities gathered the required number of votes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

A petition to regulate the activities of realtors in Ukraine has gathered over 25,180 votes on the Cabinet of Ministers' website. It calls for the development of a draft law to combat abuses and the shadow market.

Petition for regulation of real estate activities gathered the required number of votes

A petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the need to regulate the activities of realtors in Ukraine has exceeded the required number of votes (25,180). This was reported by UNN with reference to the results of the petition.

Details

The petition was registered on the government portal on July 25 of this year. It states that there is no clear legal regulation of the activities of realtors and intermediaries in the real estate market in Ukraine.

This leads to:

  • mass abuses by individuals who have no official status;
    • tax evasion;
      • lack of consumer protection;
        • a large-scale shadow market with a turnover of hundreds of millions of hryvnias per year.

          In addition, due to the lack of regulation of real estate agents' activities, Ukrainian citizens are forced to pay large commissions - 50%, 100% of the rental cost or 2-5% when buying.

          In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers is proposed to develop a draft law or other regulatory legal act that will establish

          • mandatory registration of real estate agents' activities in the form of a sole proprietorship or legal entity;
            • minimum qualification and certification requirements for real estate agents;
              • mandatory presence of a contract or written confirmation of cooperation;
                • prohibition of charging a commission without a client's request;
                  • administrative responsibility for violating these requirements.

                    Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly20.06.25, 11:20 • 90175 views

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    SocietyPolitics
                    Ukraine