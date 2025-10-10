Peruvian President impeached, country temporarily led by head of parliament

The Congress of Peru on Friday approved the removal of Dina Boluarte from the post of president of the republic, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

The legislature demanded that the head of state immediately express her defense before proceeding with the vote, but the president refused to do so, considering the procedure "unconstitutional."

"This simply violates any procedure. We will not legitimize it!" said Juan Carlos Portugal, one of her lawyers, on her behalf.

Waiting for Boluarte for 20 minutes and making sure she did not appear, the vote was held immediately. The congressmen unanimously supported the removal: 118 votes "for", none "against", none abstained.

The impeachment procedure was launched on Thursday morning at the initiative of the Popular Renewal party - a group led by the mayor of Lima, the ultraconservative Rafael López Aliaga, nicknamed Porky.

Boluarte took office on December 7, 2022, replacing President Pedro Castillo, who was arrested and accused of attempting a coup.

Congress Speaker José Geri was sworn in as the new president of the country in accordance with the constitutional order of succession after a vote of no confidence in the board of directors he headed was not accepted.

"We must declare war on crime. Our enemies are criminal groups on the streets," he said shortly after donning the presidential sash, and promised to lead a government of reconciliation.

He will govern the country until the next elections, scheduled for April 2026, and the transfer of power to the president, scheduled for July 28.

Since 2018, the country has had six presidents due to the resignation or dismissal of leaders. Three former presidents are in prison for corruption or abuse of power.

