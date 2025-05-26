Personnel reshuffles in Kyiv's district state administrations: Zelenskyy made a number of appointments

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed a number of heads of district state administrations (DSA) in the city of Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to the order of the President of Ukraine.

By order No. 65/2025-pp, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Popovtsev from the post of acting head of the Shevchenkivska DSA, and by order No. 73/2025-pp appointed Oleksandr Sazanovych to this position.

By order No. 62/2025-pp, Serhiy Sadovy, the head of the Holosiivska DSA, was dismissed, and Sofia Dunaevska was appointed to his position by order No. 66/2025-pp.

By order No. 63/2025-pp, Oleksandr Kovtunov was dismissed from the temporary post of head of the Darnytska DSA, and by order No. 67/2025-pp, he was appointed full-fledged head of the Darnytska DSA.

By order No. 64/2025-pp, the President dismissed Iryna Chechotka from the post of head of the Solomyanska DSA, and by order No. 72/2025-rp, Serhiy Movenko was appointed to this position.

By order No. 68/2025-pp, Maksym Bakhmatov was appointed head of the Desnyanska DSA. By order No. 69/2025-pp, Andriy Paladiy was appointed head of the Dniprovska DSA.

Also, by orders No. 70/2025-pp and No. 71/2025-pp, Volodymyr Nakonechny and Georgiy Zantara were appointed heads of the Podilska and Svyatoshynska DSA.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of new heads of two district state administrations of Kyiv.