People's deputies propose to punish civilians with restriction of liberty for disseminating materials that insult the honor of a serviceman or his close relatives

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 10155 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
12:28 PM • 37213 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 38975 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 29109 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 45165 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 37145 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 61757 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 68888 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 65776 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 160956 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
21%
750mm
Popular news
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate10:52 AM • 21979 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 23316 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 32188 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 30293 views
Yermak met with Witkoff: details revealed02:23 PM • 21753 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 31251 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 33232 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 37329 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 39088 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 61851 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Josep Borrell
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Latvia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 13466 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 151775 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 180920 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 182406 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 169779 views
Actual
The Guardian
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

People's deputies propose to punish civilians with restriction of liberty for disseminating materials that insult the honor of a serviceman or his close relatives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

A group of people's deputies registered a draft law that provides for restriction of liberty for up to 3 years for civilians for insulting military personnel and their relatives. Threatening military personnel will be punished with imprisonment for up to 5 years.

People's deputies propose to punish civilians with restriction of liberty for disseminating materials that insult the honor of a serviceman or his close relatives

A group of people's deputies registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for establishing a restriction of liberty for civilians for up to 3 years for disseminating materials that insult the honor of a serviceman or his relatives, and for threatening a serviceman or his close relatives with violence or destruction of property, to provide for responsibility of up to 5 years of imprisonment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the bill cards №13384 and №13384-1.

Bill 13384

In June, People's Deputy Anton Yatsenko submitted bill No. 13384 to the Verkhovna Rada, which provides for the exclusion of Article 435-1 of the Criminal Code "Insulting the honor and dignity of a serviceman, threatening a serviceman", and instead making a similar article with the same punishment Article No. 350-1.

Currently, insulting the honor and dignity, threatening with murder, violence or destruction or damage to property of a serviceman who is carrying out measures to ensure national security and defense, repelling and deterring armed aggression of the Russian Federation, his close relatives or family members - is punishable by restriction of liberty for a term of three to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

It also provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for a term of 3 to 5 years or imprisonment for the same term for the production and dissemination of materials that contain an insult to the honor and dignity, a threat of murder, violence or destruction or damage to property of a serviceman who is carrying out measures to ensure national security and defense.

The bill proposes to state the title of Chapter XV of the "Special Part" of the Criminal Code in the following wording: "Criminal offenses against the authority of state authorities, local self-government bodies, citizens' associations, criminal offenses against journalists and servicemen."

The explanatory note indicates that, according to the content of the provisions of the disposition of the specified article and its placement in Chapter XIX of the "Special Part" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Military criminal offenses", civilians cannot be subjects of the specified crime.

Thus, the public danger of a criminally unlawful insult lies in the fact that this act infringes upon both public relations that ensure the personal honor and dignity of the victim (serviceman), and other groups of public relations, and it is the latter that act as the main direct object of the criminal offense. In the crime provided for in Art. 435-1 of the Criminal Code, these can be recognized as relations that ensure the authority of military service or even the foundations of national security of the state. Instead, the established procedure for military service is not such an object, moreover, subjects who commit insults to servicemen are, in practice, recognized as any persons who have the general characteristics defined in Part 1 of Art. 18 of the Criminal Code, which contradicts Part 2 of Art. 401 of the Criminal Code. In connection with the above, it is advisable to exclude Art. 435-1 of the Criminal Code from Chapter XIX of the Special Part of the Criminal Code and transfer this legislative provision to Chapter XV "Criminal offenses against the authority of state authorities, local self-government bodies, citizens' associations and criminal offenses against journalists" with an expansion of its title.

- stated in the explanatory note.

Bill 13384-1

In July, an alternative bill to the main one was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, which proposes to supplement the Criminal Code with Article 345-2 "Threat or violence against a serviceman and insult to his honor and dignity."

According to the article, insulting the honor and dignity of a serviceman or his close relatives, in connection with his implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense of Ukraine, repelling and deterring armed aggression, as well as manufacturing for the purpose of dissemination and/or dissemination of materials containing such an insult - is punishable by a fine of 17 thousand hryvnias to 68 thousand hryvnias or public works for a term of 120 to 240 hours or probationary supervision for a term of up to 3 years, or restriction of liberty for a term of 1 to 3 years.

Threatening a serviceman or his close relatives with murder, violence or destruction of property, in connection with his implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense of Ukraine, repelling and deterring armed aggression - is punishable by restriction of liberty for a term of 3 to 5 years or imprisonment for 3 to 5 years.

Intentional infliction of beatings, light or medium-severity bodily injuries on a serviceman or his close relatives in connection with his implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense of Ukraine, repelling and deterring armed aggression - is punishable by restriction of liberty for a term of 3 to 5 years or imprisonment for a term of 3 to 7 years.

Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm on a serviceman or his close relatives in connection with his implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense of Ukraine, repelling and deterring armed aggression - is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years.

Actions committed repeatedly or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons - are punishable by imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years.

However, it is indicated that servicemen, as well as conscripts and reservists during training, are not subjects of criminal offenses defined by this article.

That is, responsibility under the new article will apply to civilians.

Conclusion of the main committee

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Law Enforcement recommended that the Verkhovna Rada include bill 13384-1 in the agenda and, based on the results of the consideration, adopt it in the first reading as a basis. Bill 13384 should be rejected based on the results of consideration in the Rada.

Recall

Deputies propose to amend the Criminal Code and abolish the possibility of imposing milder penalties on military personnel for disobedience. Bill No. 13452 provides only for punishment in the form of 5 to 10 years in prison.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Verkhovna Rada