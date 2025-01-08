Payments of UAH 15 million to families of fallen civilians who defended Ukraine: MPs support bill in first reading

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading a bill that proposes to increase from UAH 1.9 million to UAH 15 million payments to the families of civilians who died defending the state between February and March 2022. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 12234.

"No. 12234 - on the appointment of one-time financial assistance. As a basis (266)," Zheleznyak said.

The draft law proposes to increase payments to the families of civilians who died between February 24 and March 25, 2022, while participating in the defense of Ukraine.

Addendum

In November, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that proposes to increase payments to families of civilians who died defending the state at the beginning of the full-scale invasion from UAH 1.9 million to UAH 15 million.

Currently, the families of fallen soldiers who fought against the occupiers can receive a one-time payment of UAH 15 million starting from February 24, 2022.

The financial and economic justification for the draft law states that the total amount of expenditures required to pay family members of the deceased a one-time financial assistance of UAH 15 million is UAH 1 billion 860 million, i.e. for 124 civilians killed.

"Given the limited resources of the state budget, payments are planned to be made to all family members of 124 victims at UAH 1,860,750,000 for a total of UAH 230,733,000," the forecast for 2025 says.