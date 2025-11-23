Agents of the ATESH partisan movement - servicemen of the Russian railway troops - carried out a successful sabotage in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. This was reported by the movement in Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the operation, a locomotive that was transporting military cargo was destroyed.

Servicemen of the railway troops are being delayed in payments for participating in the SVO - they are taking revenge on the regime that abandons them both at the front and in the rear. - the partisans say.

It is indicated that ATESH agents from the railway troops daily transmit data on enemy logistics, carry out sabotage and subversion, destroying the supply chain of the occupation forces.

Rostov-on-Don is the main distribution hub for the Southern and Eastern groupings. The destruction of the locomotive disrupted the schedules of echelons with ammunition, equipment and reserves. - the message says.

The partisans call on Russian servicemen not to be pawns of the regime and to switch to the right side, thus saving their lives and the lives of their comrades.

Recall

Last week, agents of the ATESH partisan movement carried out a successful sabotage in the Novobohdanivka area of the Melitopol district. The blocked trains became an ideal target, which the Ukrainian Defense Forces promptly hit.

ATESH partisans destroyed a communication hub at an airfield in Rostov-on-Don