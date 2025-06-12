$41.510.04
Partisans attacked regional Kremlin propaganda resources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1728 views

Cyber specialists of ATEШ disabled a number of regional propaganda online resources of the Russian Federation, including forpostsevastopol.ru and gorod-novoross.ru. These sites spread fakes and justified the occupation.

Partisans attacked regional Kremlin propaganda resources

Cyber specialists of the military partisan organization ATESH in honor of "Russia Day" in the Russian Federation disabled another portion of regional Kremlin propaganda online resources. Every day, Russian lies are broadcast there, and the brains of residents of the occupied territories and border areas are washed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the organization in Telegram.

Details

This time, the cyber specialists of ATESH targeted: forpostsevastopol.ru, gorod-novoross.ru, sevmp.ru. These resources constantly publish fakes, falsified news and glorify the occupation of Ukraine. Therefore, the ideological machine of the Kremlin must be destroyed.

The occupiers use such sites to spread propaganda and justify their war crimes. There is no honest "journalism" there and never has been, since the inception of these media they have served the Russian authorities.

This is another step in our journey. We will continue to systematically carry out cyberattacks on the Kremlin's propaganda platforms - and we will not allow them to function peacefully until they serve the criminal authorities

- said in ATESH.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

