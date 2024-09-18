Participants in the fight in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka were served with suspicion notices

Participants in a fight in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv were served with a notice of suspicion, the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Investigators served suspicion notices to six participants in the conflict on the fact of hooliganism committed by a group of people under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code, including two people additionally on the fact of intentionally causing bodily harm to a law enforcement officer under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code, and one of the offenders - suspicions were served under two parts - under Parts 1, 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code," the statement said.

According to the police, in the course of operational and search activities, the police identified and detained another participant in the conflict. Urgent investigative actions are underway.

Recall

On September 17, police received a report that a group of people were fighting near a restaurant in the village of Sofiyivska Borshchahivka.

6 people detained for fight in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka: proceedings opened