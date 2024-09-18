6 people detained for fight in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka: proceedings opened

A fight broke out between two companies in the village of Sofiyivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv the day before. Police detained six participants in the conflict, during which one of them attacked a law enforcement officer, and opened proceedings, the National Police reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to police, on September 17, police received a report that a group of people were fighting near a restaurant in the village of Sofiyivska Borshchahivka.

"Law enforcement officers found out that a conflict occurred between two companies of 13 people, which escalated into a fight," the police said.

As indicated, the police officers promptly arrived at the scene and tried to stop the offense. "One of the participants in the fight attacked the police officer. The other officer used his weapon, firing several shots in the air, as a result, no one was injured. The conflict was stopped immediately at the scene," the police said.

"The police detained six participants in the conflict in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing," the police said.

Investigators are investigating a criminal proceeding under Part 2 Article 345 (Intentional infliction of bodily harm to a law enforcement officer) and Part 2 Article 296 (Hooliganism committed by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

