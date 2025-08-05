Part of Sumy community left without electricity due to Russian attack

As a result of an enemy attack in the Sumy district, some consumers in the Sumy community were temporarily left without electricity. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration (OVA) Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.

Specialists are already working on restoration. Some critical infrastructure facilities are being switched to backup power. - the message says.

Recall

This morning, Russian troops launched a missile attack on an agricultural enterprise near Sumy. Two people are known to have died, and there are injured.

Addition

Over the past day, Russians carried out 110 shellings on the territory of Sumy region. Strikes were recorded in 36 settlements in 13 territorial communities, most actively in Sumy and Shostka districts.