$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 34169 views
Parliamentary Committee proposes to increase the subsistence minimum to UAH 8196 in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Social Policy recommended that the Cabinet of Ministers increase the subsistence minimum per person to UAH 8,196.64 in 2026. It is also proposed to raise the minimum wage to UAH 9,664 per month.

Parliamentary Committee proposes to increase the subsistence minimum to UAH 8196 in 2026

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights recommended that the Cabinet of Ministers increase the subsistence minimum in 2026 per person per month from UAH 3,209 to UAH 8,196.64. The minimum wage – from UAH 8,647 to UAH 9,664 per month. This was reported by UNN with reference to the parliamentary page of the committee.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers approved in the Budget Declaration for 2026–2028 and draft law No. 14000 "Draft Law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026" the subsistence minimum for different age groups.

The subsistence minimum in 2026 is:

  • per person – UAH 3,209;
    • for able-bodied persons - UAH 3,328;
      • for persons who have lost their ability to work - UAH 2,595;
        • for children under 6 years of age - UAH 2,817;
          • for children aged 6 to 18 - UAH 3,512;

            The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights recommends:

            • per person - UAH 8,196.64;
              • for able-bodied persons - UAH 8,574.01;
                • for persons who have lost their ability to work - UAH 6,895.21;
                  • for persons who have lost their ability to work due to living in radioactively contaminated areas by court decisions - UAH 1,600;
                    • for children under 6 years of age - UAH 7,375.23;
                      • for children aged 6 to 18 - UAH 9,310.74.

                        Since the subsistence minimum is the basic basis for calculating a number of social payments, tax benefits and the level of social security of the population, the committee recommended recalculating all indicators taking into account its proposals. The level of the subsistence minimum for the appointment of assistance is determined in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On State Social Assistance to Low-Income Families" in 2026-2028. For able-bodied persons - 60%. For persons who have lost their ability to work and persons with disabilities - 100%. For children - 145% of the corresponding subsistence minimum.

                        The deputies also recalled the impact of the subsistence minimum on exemption from payment for child nutrition in state and communal preschool educational institutions, as provided for by the Law of Ukraine of June 6, 2024, No. 3788-IX "On Preschool Education," because this indicator is not increasing in the government's proposed budget for 2026.

                        The subsistence minimum also affects the amount of tax benefits, non-taxable charitable assistance, and funeral payments.

                        In addition, the committee recommends setting the minimum monthly wage at UAH 9,664 from January 1, 2026, instead of the UAH 8,647 proposed by the government. According to the people's deputies, this is the amount that corresponds to the subsistence minimum. The Law of Ukraine "On Remuneration of Labor" stipulates that the minimum official salary (tariff rate) is set at an amount not less than the subsistence minimum established for able-bodied persons as of January 1 of the calendar year.

                        Recall

                        In 2026, the projected subsistence minimum is calculated taking into account the increase in the consumer price index, determined by CMU Resolution No. 946 of August 6, 2025, "On Approval of the Forecast of Economic and Social Development of Ukraine for 2026–2028."

                        Lilia Podolyak

                        EconomyPolitics
                        charity
                        Verkhovna Rada
                        Ukraine