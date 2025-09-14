$41.310.00
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 32696 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 69332 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 58698 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 69128 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 39096 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 67940 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 64536 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 38955 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 38065 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Over the past day, 4 people died and 14 were injured in Donetsk Oblast - regional police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Over the past day, 4 people were killed and 14 injured in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian attacks. The police recorded 2,346 enemy strikes on 10 settlements, damaging 93 civilian objects, including 63 residential buildings.

Over the past day, 4 people died and 14 were injured in Donetsk Oblast - regional police

Over 2,300 strikes by the Russian army on the front line, as well as residential areas. 10 settlements came under fire, including Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Yampil.

UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk Oblast Police.

Details

Four dead and 14 wounded – consequences of Russian aggression against civilians in Donetsk Oblast

- the press service of law enforcement officers of Donetsk Oblast reports.

The Ukrainian police recorded in the region:

  • 2,346 enemy strikes on the front line and residential areas;
    • 10 settlements: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Siversk, Sloviansk, the towns of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Yampil, Yarova, the village of Illinivka - under attack by Russian invaders;
      • 93 civilian objects, including 63 residential buildings, were destroyed.

        In particular, it is indicated that 21 bomb strikes were carried out on Kostiantynivka.

        The Russian Armed Forces "worked" with MLRS "Smerch", artillery, drones and killed four civilians, and 10 more people were injured.

        In Siversk, Kramatorsk, Yampil, Illinivka, people were wounded. The first was shelled by the invaders with artillery. Kramatorsk was attacked by three enemy V2U UAVs - there are destructions and damages. Yarova also suffered two strikes, including a "KAB-250" bomb - 4 private houses and a public transport stop were destroyed.

        Russia directed 8 "Geran-2" and "Molniya-2" drones at Sloviansk, damaging 8 private houses, an educational institution, 2 garages and a civilian car.

        - the police report.

        Russian troops directed "KAB-250" and two "Molniya-2" UAVs at Druzhkivka.

        6 private houses, an administrative building, 2 garages, and railway infrastructure were damaged.

        In Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, two private houses were damaged due to drone attacks.

        Recall

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        War in Ukraine