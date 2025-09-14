Over the past day, 4 people died and 14 were injured in Donetsk Oblast - regional police

Over 2,300 strikes by the Russian army on the front line, as well as residential areas. 10 settlements came under fire, including Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Yampil.

UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk Oblast Police.

Details

Four dead and 14 wounded – consequences of Russian aggression against civilians in Donetsk Oblast - the press service of law enforcement officers of Donetsk Oblast reports.

The Ukrainian police recorded in the region:

2,346 enemy strikes on the front line and residential areas;

10 settlements: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Siversk, Sloviansk, the towns of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Yampil, Yarova, the village of Illinivka - under attack by Russian invaders;

93 civilian objects, including 63 residential buildings, were destroyed.

In particular, it is indicated that 21 bomb strikes were carried out on Kostiantynivka.

The Russian Armed Forces "worked" with MLRS "Smerch", artillery, drones and killed four civilians, and 10 more people were injured.

In Siversk, Kramatorsk, Yampil, Illinivka, people were wounded. The first was shelled by the invaders with artillery. Kramatorsk was attacked by three enemy V2U UAVs - there are destructions and damages. Yarova also suffered two strikes, including a "KAB-250" bomb - 4 private houses and a public transport stop were destroyed.

Russia directed 8 "Geran-2" and "Molniya-2" drones at Sloviansk, damaging 8 private houses, an educational institution, 2 garages and a civilian car. - the police report.

Russian troops directed "KAB-250" and two "Molniya-2" UAVs at Druzhkivka.

6 private houses, an administrative building, 2 garages, and railway infrastructure were damaged.

In Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, two private houses were damaged due to drone attacks.

