More than half of the 158 battles on the front line occurred in three directions: General Staff map

More than half of the 158 battles on the front line yesterday occurred in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Toretsk directions, the General Staff reported in its morning summary on October 2, showing a map of the hostilities, UNN writes.

In total, 158 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 74 air strikes, used five missiles, and dropped 162 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4312 shellings, including 129 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5280 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of personnel concentration, two command posts, and one other important enemy object," the summary states.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 37 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 176 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near Vovchansk, Novovasylivka, Bologivka, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, six combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions near Kupyansk and Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrny, Shandryholove, Torske, Zarichne, Yampil, and in the direction of Novy Myr, Drobycheve.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped five offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Hryhorivka, Yampil, Vyyimka, and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded yesterday – the occupiers tried to advance in the directions of Bondarne, Minkivka, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Toretsk, Rusyny Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Myrolyubivka, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Bilytske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Hruzke, Ivanivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoukrainka, Novomykolaivka, and Filiya.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Zeleny Hay, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vorone, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Voskresenka, Kalynivske, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped five enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Novodanylivka and in the area of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times, without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Russian army lost 980 servicemen and 12 artillery systems on October 1