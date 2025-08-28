$41.320.08
Over 71,000 military personnel received combatant status under the new system - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Ministry of Defense announced a simplified system for obtaining combatant status, which allows obtaining the status through the Unified State Register of War Veterans. Document processing occurs automatically in real-time.

Over 71,000 military personnel received combatant status under the new system - Ministry of Defense

More than 71,000 military personnel in Ukraine have already received combatant status under the new simplified system. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Now, status can be obtained through the Unified State Register of War Veterans. Information must be entered into it by authorized persons of military units within 5 days from the start of a combat mission.

The review of documents submitted to the register of war veterans is carried out automatically in real time. The new system also supplemented the existing procedure for obtaining combatant status through the commission for reviewing materials on recognizing a person as a combatant.

Documents for consideration by the commission are submitted by the command of the military unit, or by the serviceman personally.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law guaranteeing military personnel 15 days of annual leave and reinstating 14 days of additional leave for combatants. Educational leave for contract soldiers of the "18-24" program has also been introduced.

