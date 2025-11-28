Over 2,600 schools have joined "Mriya", preschools are planned to be connected in 2026

More than 2,600 schools have connected to the educational application "Mriia", and preschools are planned to join in 2026, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

More than 2,600 schools have connected to Mriia since the beginning of the academic year. Mriia continues to unite schools across the country. Since the beginning of the academic year, more than 2,600 schools from 24 regions of Ukraine have already connected to the educational ecosystem. - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, "Mriia" is used by institutions ranging from small ones in mountain villages to metropolitan lyceums. In frontline regions, it ensures continuous learning in shelters or online.

Since its launch in "Mriia", according to his data:

26.2 million grades have been given;

5.4 million homework assignments have been sent;

4.9 million lesson topics have been added;

400 thousand users have connected.

"Students are the most active users. They daily review schedules, grades, lesson materials, and homework. In the application, schoolchildren communicate in secure chats based on Signal and receive useful personalized content for comprehensive development," Fedorov noted.

For parents, according to him, this is an opportunity to be present during the educational process. The application provides a convenient dashboard with the child's progress, dynamics of results, lesson topics, and materials, he said.

In just three months, parents, according to the Deputy Prime Minister's data:

viewed homework more than 3.9 million times;

viewed grades more than 3.4 million times.

"Recently, the extracurricular functionality with more than 6,000 clubs and sections started working in Mriia. Parents and children can choose extracurricular activities based on their interests and convenient location. The plan is to pilot preschool education in 2026. Thus, a single digital ecosystem will unite two levels of education for the first time," Fedorov stated.

