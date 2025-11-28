$42.190.11
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 9268 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 10823 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 9772 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 24800 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
09:41 AM • 18812 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 17240 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 31161 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19247 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17413 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 15022 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Over 2,600 schools have joined "Mriya", preschools are planned to be connected in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Since the beginning of the academic year, over 2,600 schools from 24 regions of Ukraine have joined the "Mriya" educational ecosystem. During this period, 26.2 million grades have been assigned, 5.4 million homework assignments have been sent, and 400,000 users have been connected.

Over 2,600 schools have joined "Mriya", preschools are planned to be connected in 2026

More than 2,600 schools have connected to the educational application "Mriia", and preschools are planned to join in 2026, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

More than 2,600 schools have connected to Mriia since the beginning of the academic year. Mriia continues to unite schools across the country. Since the beginning of the academic year, more than 2,600 schools from 24 regions of Ukraine have already connected to the educational ecosystem.

- Fedorov wrote.

According to him, "Mriia" is used by institutions ranging from small ones in mountain villages to metropolitan lyceums. In frontline regions, it ensures continuous learning in shelters or online.

Since its launch in "Mriia", according to his data:

  • 26.2 million grades have been given;
    • 5.4 million homework assignments have been sent;
      • 4.9 million lesson topics have been added;
        • 400 thousand users have connected.

          "Students are the most active users. They daily review schedules, grades, lesson materials, and homework. In the application, schoolchildren communicate in secure chats based on Signal and receive useful personalized content for comprehensive development," Fedorov noted.

          For parents, according to him, this is an opportunity to be present during the educational process. The application provides a convenient dashboard with the child's progress, dynamics of results, lesson topics, and materials, he said.

          In just three months, parents, according to the Deputy Prime Minister's data:

          • viewed homework more than 3.9 million times;
            • viewed grades more than 3.4 million times.

              "Recently, the extracurricular functionality with more than 6,000 clubs and sections started working in Mriia. Parents and children can choose extracurricular activities based on their interests and convenient location. The plan is to pilot preschool education in 2026. Thus, a single digital ecosystem will unite two levels of education for the first time," Fedorov stated.

              Kindergartens join the digital system "Mriya": will it be easier for educators and parents?23.10.25, 15:44 • 2032 views

              Julia Shramko

              TechnologiesEducation
              Village
              Martial law
              War in Ukraine
              Ukraine