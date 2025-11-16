Over 2.5 million applications for winter support have already been submitted in Diia

Ukrainians are actively applying for winter support through the Diia application – there are already more than 2.5 million applications. The program shows high demand and need among the population.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media, according to UNN.

Details

As of now, more than 2.5 million applications for winter support have been registered in Diia. Of these, more than 300,000 are applications for children. This number indicates the timeliness and necessity of the program.

The pace and volume of applications clearly indicate the timeliness and necessity of such a support program - the post says.

Starting Tuesday, Ukrainians will also be able to submit applications through Ukrposhta. This should make the process more accessible for those who cannot use the electronic service. The Government of Ukraine assures that the winter support program will be fully funded.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dates for starting to submit applications for receiving one thousand hryvnias. This can be done starting from November 15.