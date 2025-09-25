Over 1,900 people, including 119 children, have died in road accidents in Ukraine since the beginning of the year

According to the patrol police, from January to August, 1968 people died in traffic accidents in Ukraine, including 119 children, and 20,463 people were injured. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Details

The total number of traffic accidents with fatalities and/or injuries is 16,423 cases. Most often, people died in traffic accidents due to speeding (1062 people).

The second reason, in terms of the number of fatalities, is driving into the oncoming lane, not related to overtaking (129 people). In third place in this sad statistic is a violation of rules when changing direction of movement, not related to lane changing (101 people).

According to this year's statistics, the largest number of traffic accidents occur between 4 PM and 7 PM, and the most dangerous day of the week is Friday.

