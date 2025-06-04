$41.620.09
Oreo maker sues budget supermarket in US over "copycat" packaging

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

Mondelēz Corporation has filed a lawsuit against Aldi, accusing the chain of copying the packaging design of Oreo and other brands. Mondelēz is seeking damages for trademark infringement.

The corporation behind Oreo has filed a lawsuit in the US against budget supermarket Aldi, accusing it of "blatantly" copying the packaging of its famous snacks, UNN writes, citing the BBC.

Details

Court documents showed that Mondelēz International stated that Aldi uses similar packaging to "deceive" consumers and "take advantage" of the company's "attractiveness, fame and prestige".

The snack giant is also behind Wheat Thins, Nutter Butter, Chips Ahoy! and Ritz - all products that the company accuses Aldi of copying, using their discount versions.

Mondelēz, which filed the lawsuit in May, said it had contacted Aldi several times regarding "identical, misleading packaging."

Although Aldi has stopped packing or changed the packaging of some products, the supermarket has continued to make unacceptable copies, the lawsuit says.

The company said that if Aldi is allowed to continue producing its product lines, it will "cause irreparable damage" to the Mondelēz brand.

The lawsuit accuses Aldi of trademark infringement, unfair competition and unjust enrichment. Mondelēz said it is seeking damages.

Addition

Aldi, headquartered in Germany, is known as a discount supermarket offering affordable alternatives to well-known brands. There are over 2,500 Aldi stores in the US.

This is not the first time Aldi has been embroiled in a trademark battle. Earlier this year, the company lost a battle with cider makers Thatchers, who accused the supermarket of copying their drink in "taste and appearance".

EconomyNews of the World
Germany
United States
