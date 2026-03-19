Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ruled out the possibility of progress on the issue of a 90 billion euro EU loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia, arriving at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

When asked whether he saw any chances for progress on the 90 billion euro financial aid package for Ukraine, as well as on a new package of sanctions against Russia, Orbán simply replied: "No."

Orbán stated that Budapest would not support any "pro-Ukrainian" decisions until oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline are restored. "Until then, there is no solution beneficial to Ukraine that Hungary would support," he said, calling assurances "fairy tales" and insisting: "Oil must flow to Hungary - then it's a new chapter."

Addition

As Politico reported, the main strategy today at the EU summit regarding Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on the issue of a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine is political pressure in the hall, with a simple argument - commitments must be fulfilled, if this fails - options are limited.

The Prime Minister of Hungary, who faces crucial elections next month that could end his 16-year rule, took a rare step by rejecting the European Council's December agreement and blocking elements of the loan to Ukraine that require unanimity among EU members.

Orbán stated that he would continue to block key European Union aid to Ukraine until Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline are fully restored.