Petro Poroshenko publicly equated US President Donald Trump with Putin during the congress of the European People's Party. In doing so, the politician harmed Ukraine's strategic interests during the signing of an important bilateral agreement. This was stated by political expert Valentyn Hladkykh, reports UNN.

Thus, the expert noted that while Ukraine is gaining the most favorable terms in cooperation with the United States in both the economic and security spheres, Petro Poroshenko is doing everything possible to disrupt this cooperation.

Before traveling to his draft-dodging sons in London in May, the politician stopped by to take a photo at the Congress of the European People's Party. There, he couldn't think of anything else but to hint that Trump is actually the same Putin. Because, according to Poroshenko, just as Putin seized Crimea, Trump wants to seize Greenland and Canada. And such statements came at the moment before the signing of an important agreement between Ukraine and the United States! – emphasizes the expert.

According to Hladkykh, in this way Poroshenko made a gift to Putin, equating him as a bloody criminal with the president of an allied country.

The Kremlin dwarf is certainly pleased when Ukrainians like Poroshenko identify and compare him with the leader of the United States. It is unlikely that this is pleasant to our strategic partner, especially when a lot in the future fate of our state depends on the position of America, in particular. In fact, Poroshenko once again harms the interests of Ukraine. This time on the international stage – noted the political expert.

Valentyn Hladkykh also reminded that exactly 10 years ago, in 2015, Poroshenko was already involved in a scandal over a telephone conversation with Putin, congratulating him on May Day with the words "I shake your hand! I hug you!".

Let me remind you once again that "I shake your hand! I hug you!" to Putin cost Ukraine a terrible war and thousands of lives. This is a shameful page in the history of our state. And this page was written by one greedy speculator with the blood of innocent Ukrainian souls. We will not forgive! Just as thousands of families who bury their sons - not in London, but in Ukrainian land - will not forgive – the expert summarized.

As reported earlier, Petro Poroshenko blackmailed the government with complaints to European Commissioners in order to get abroad to celebrate the 39th birthday of his son Oleksiy. Thus, at the beginning of March, Poroshenko appealed to European Commission official Oliver Verheyi with a proposal to consider the issue of suspending Ukraine's accession to the EU if he was not allowed to go abroad on March 6. It was on this day that Poroshenko's son Oleksiy, who is hiding from mobilization, celebrated his 39th birthday in London.