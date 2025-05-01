$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
02:27 PM • 11669 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

12:24 PM • 27464 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

11:10 AM • 48943 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 61602 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

May 1, 08:40 AM • 71620 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 232119 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 137678 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 161147 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 09:29 AM • 223697 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 247356 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

On the anniversary of "I shake your hand! I hug you!" Poroshenko again played along with Putin: he equated the dictator-killer with the US president - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3030 views

At the EPP Congress, Poroshenko compared Trump to Putin, which harms Ukraine's interests on the eve of an important agreement with the United States. The expert recalled his greeting to Putin in 2015.

On the anniversary of "I shake your hand! I hug you!" Poroshenko again played along with Putin: he equated the dictator-killer with the US president - expert

Petro Poroshenko publicly equated US President Donald Trump with Putin during the congress of the European People's Party. In doing so, the politician harmed Ukraine's strategic interests during the signing of an important bilateral agreement. This was stated by political expert Valentyn Hladkykh, reports UNN.

Thus, the expert noted that while Ukraine is gaining the most favorable terms in cooperation with the United States in both the economic and security spheres, Petro Poroshenko is doing everything possible to disrupt this cooperation.

Before traveling to his draft-dodging sons in London in May, the politician stopped by to take a photo at the Congress of the European People's Party. There, he couldn't think of anything else but to hint that Trump is actually the same Putin. Because, according to Poroshenko, just as Putin seized Crimea, Trump wants to seize Greenland and Canada. And such statements came at the moment before the signing of an important agreement between Ukraine and the United States!

– emphasizes the expert.

According to Hladkykh, in this way Poroshenko made a gift to Putin, equating him as a bloody criminal with the president of an allied country.

The Kremlin dwarf is certainly pleased when Ukrainians like Poroshenko identify and compare him with the leader of the United States. It is unlikely that this is pleasant to our strategic partner, especially when a lot in the future fate of our state depends on the position of America, in particular. In fact, Poroshenko once again harms the interests of Ukraine. This time on the international stage

– noted the political expert.

Valentyn Hladkykh also reminded that exactly 10 years ago, in 2015, Poroshenko was already involved in a scandal over a telephone conversation with Putin, congratulating him on May Day with the words "I shake your hand! I hug you!".

Let me remind you once again that "I shake your hand! I hug you!" to Putin cost Ukraine a terrible war and thousands of lives. This is a shameful page in the history of our state. And this page was written by one greedy speculator with the blood of innocent Ukrainian souls. We will not forgive! Just as thousands of families who bury their sons - not in London, but in Ukrainian land - will not forgive

– the expert summarized.

As reported earlier, Petro Poroshenko blackmailed the government with complaints to European Commissioners in order to get abroad to celebrate the 39th birthday of his son Oleksiy. Thus, at the beginning of March, Poroshenko appealed to European Commission official Oliver Verheyi with a proposal to consider the issue of suspending Ukraine's accession to the EU if he was not allowed to go abroad on March 6. It was on this day that Poroshenko's son Oleksiy, who is hiding from mobilization, celebrated his 39th birthday in London.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

