On Easter, Russians attacked Donetsk region with a drone: three people were wounded

On Sunday, May 5, Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Mykhailivka in Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, three civilians sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

Details

Three civilians who were in the car at the time of the shelling sustained injuries of varying severity. A 68-year-old man and women aged 49 and 67 were taken to a hospital with mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds, where they are being provided with qualified medical care - the department summarized.

Previously, the Russian occupiers used an FPV drone armed with an F-1 grenade to attack a civilian settlement.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway in the criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Three people killed and two more wounded in Donetsk region as a result of shelling