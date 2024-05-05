ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97476 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110351 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153043 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156817 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252819 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174691 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165854 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148406 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227199 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

On Easter, Russians attacked Donetsk region with a drone: three people were wounded

On Easter, Russians attacked Donetsk region with a drone: three people were wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25745 views

Three civilians sustained mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds as a result of Russian shelling of Mykhailivka village in Donetsk region.

On Sunday, May 5, Russian occupation forces attacked  the village of Mykhailivka in Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, three civilians sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

Details

Three civilians who were in the car at the time of the shelling sustained injuries of varying severity. A 68-year-old man and women aged 49 and 67 were taken to a hospital with mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds, where they are being provided with qualified medical care

- the department summarized. 

Previously, the Russian occupiers used an FPV drone armed with an F-1 grenade to attack a civilian settlement. 

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway in the criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
rocketdyne-f-1Rocketdyne F-1

