Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will change

The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, signed an order approving the list of the first participants in the experimental project on the reorganization of vocational education institutions into communal non-profit societies. He announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

As the minister noted, this decision initiates the implementation of the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Vocational Education" and creates prerequisites for the financial and managerial autonomy of vocational education institutions.

Colleges will function as communal non-profit societies, will be able to independently determine personnel policy, manage resources more flexibly, and direct earned funds to development – modernization of workshops, improving the quality of educational services, etc. The experiment will also allow testing the mechanism for calculating the cost of educational services and their procurement, testing new management approaches, and building transparent interaction between the founder and the institution. - the minister's post reads.

Lisovyi also listed the first four vocational colleges that are already joining the experiment and beginning reorganization into communal non-profit societies:

Communal vocational education institution "Novovolynsk Center for Vocational Education" of the Volyn Regional Council;

Professional College of Technical Innovations of Zhytomyr;

Professional College of Service and Design of Zhytomyr;

Professional College of Beauty Industry and Technologies of Zhytomyr.

