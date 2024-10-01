Offline school: what changes to expect in the 2025-2026 academic year

The Ministry of Education and Science has approved a number of changes to the comprehensive policy "School Offline" and told what changes to expect in the 2025-2026 school year, UNN writes.

Details

In particular, they relate to the organization of distance learning, individual pedagogical patronage, and training at the place of residence.

Among the key innovations from September 1, 2025:

Organization of remote classes

The minimum number of students in a distance class will be 20. Children studying in family or external forms are not included in this number.

Distance education for children abroad

Children abroad who attend local schools will study only subjects with a Ukrainian component in Ukrainian schools. That is, there will be no double load when a child studies a full program in both Ukrainian and foreign schools. Grades from foreign schools will be re-calculated.

Education at the child's place of residence

Children who have moved as a result of Russian aggression will study full-time in schools at their place of actual residence. Step-by-step instructions on how parents can transfer their child to a school at the place of residence are available here.

Education of children in the TOT

If remote classes with students in the TOT continue to operate in accordance with the updated rules, students will continue to study in their classes. The government is also introducing pedagogical patronage, which is an individual form of education. It provides for each student to be assigned a teacher who will be able to work with the child to form a schedule and learning path in accordance with his or her needs.

