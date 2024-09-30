ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 76156 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104583 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168712 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138791 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143667 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139241 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182920 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112098 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173394 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104762 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
MES on abolition of gold and silver medals in schools: discussions are underway

MES on abolition of gold and silver medals in schools: discussions are underway

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106989 views

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has announced that it is discussing the abolition of awarding gold and silver medals to students. The Education Ombudsman proposes to revise the system of awarding school graduates.

In Ukraine, interested central and local government bodies in the field of education are discussing the abolition of regulations that provide for the awarding of gold and silver medals to participants in the educational process. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine in response to a request by UNN.

The types and forms of rewarding students in an educational institution are defined in Article 16 of the Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education". These include letters of commendation, certificates, gold or silver medals. Currently, interested central and local government bodies in the field of education are discussing the abolition of regulations (legal acts - ed.) that provide for the awarding of gold and silver medals to participants in the educational process

- the Ministry of Education and Science said in its response to the request.

Context

Education Ombudsman Serhiy Gorbachev has proposed to revise the system of awarding school graduates with medals. According to him, in Ukraine, the number of medal winners among 11th grade graduates has increased by 141.36% in 6 years. However, the increase in the number of medal winners does not reflect the real state of education. Also, receiving a medal does not give advantages when applying to a higher education institution.

At the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi said that the issue of abolishing the awarding of silver and gold medals in schools should be put up for public discussion.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
ministry-of-education-and-science-of-ukraineMinistry of Education and Science of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

