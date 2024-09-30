MES on abolition of gold and silver medals in schools: discussions are underway

In Ukraine, interested central and local government bodies in the field of education are discussing the abolition of regulations that provide for the awarding of gold and silver medals to participants in the educational process. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine in response to a request by UNN.

The types and forms of rewarding students in an educational institution are defined in Article 16 of the Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education". These include letters of commendation, certificates, gold or silver medals. Currently, interested central and local government bodies in the field of education are discussing the abolition of regulations (legal acts - ed.) that provide for the awarding of gold and silver medals to participants in the educational process - the Ministry of Education and Science said in its response to the request.

Context

Education Ombudsman Serhiy Gorbachev has proposed to revise the system of awarding school graduates with medals. According to him, in Ukraine, the number of medal winners among 11th grade graduates has increased by 141.36% in 6 years. However, the increase in the number of medal winners does not reflect the real state of education. Also, receiving a medal does not give advantages when applying to a higher education institution.

At the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi said that the issue of abolishing the awarding of silver and gold medals in schools should be put up for public discussion.