Odesa awaits new downpours: the city has identified areas and streets most at risk of flooding

Commissions for man-made and environmental safety and emergency situations have identified the districts and streets that have the highest risk of flooding in Odesa. The coastal line and the territory deep into the city center are classified as a flood risk zone. This was announced by the city mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Trukhanov reported, the TEB and NS commission identified the districts and streets that have the highest risk of flooding:

Vapnyana Street;

Prymorska Street;

Otaman Holovatyi Street and Chornomorskoho Kozatstva Street;

Velykofontanska Gully (from Dovha Street to Rybalska Gully Street, Zolotyi Bereh Street);

Vodyana Gully (Balkivska Street);

Arkadiyska Gully (Central Alley, Henuiezka Street);

Preobrazhenskyi residential area (within Uchnivska Street,

Mahistralna Street and Sosiury Street);

Umova Street to Promyslova Street;

"Troyitske" microdistrict within Zhytomyrska Street, Putivna Street, Novikova Street and Malishevskoho Street;

eastern and southern parts of the South-Western residential area (from 1st Lustdorfska Road to Tolbukhina Square);

Tairova residential area: Koroliova Street, intersection with Kostandi Street;

Yevhena Chykalenka Street;

western part of Peresyp district (private sector along the railway);

Luzanivka microdistrict;

Kryva Balka microdistrict;

Vikandera and Larsena Street (formerly 8-ho Bereznia Street);

Chornomorska Gully (Chornomorka village);

Dacha Kovalevskoho Street (descent to Monastyrskyi beach);

Seredniofontanska Gully (10th station of V. Fontan);

Karantynna Gully (Karantynnyi and Polskyi Uzvozy);

French Boulevard – from Akademichna Street to the Health Track;

Kryzhanivska Gully;

Hlodan Family Street;

Nebesnoi Sotni Avenue;

Kniazia Yaroslava Mudroho Street;

Khimichna Street, corner of Promyslova Street;

Inglezi Street;

Varnenska Street;

Tserkovna Street, corner of Otamana Chepihy Street;

Prymorska Street, corner of Hazovyi Lane;

5th station of Fontan.

Experts warn: due to climate change, such natural phenomena will become more frequent. Therefore, we need to be as vigilant as possible - added Trukhanov.

He also spoke about safety rules:

in case of heavy rain, do not stay in basements and semi-basements;

HOAs with underground parking lots must close access to them during a threat;

residents of the private sector must be ready for evacuation at the first request of rescuers;

if there is a risk of flooding - leave your home in advance and stay in safe areas, or contact district administrations;

avoid lowlands, ravines and open spaces during heavy rains.

Recall

For the fourth day, rescuers of the State Emergency Service are working to eliminate the consequences of bad weather in Odesa.

In Odesa, an investigation is underway into possible official negligence of city council officials, which led to large-scale flooding of the city. Law enforcement officers are checking improper maintenance of the drainage system and failure to take measures for water drainage.