Occupiers shelled Bilozerka in Kherson region: 87-year-old woman injured

On Sunday, November 16, Russian occupiers shelled the settlement of Bilozerka in the Kherson region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Details

This happened at approximately 3:30 PM: an 87-year-old woman who was in the house was injured. She sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg.

The woman ended up in the hospital, the OMA stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on November 16, Russian occupiers attacked a car with a drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result, three people with mine-explosive injuries and concussions ended up in hospitals.