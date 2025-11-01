Occupiers prepare to open drama theater in Mariupol: details

Russians are preparing to open a drama theater in temporarily occupied Mariupol. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Mariupol City Council.

Details

It is noted that, according to the occupiers, the work on the "restoration" of the theater has entered the final stage.

The place, which became one of the sites of the greatest war crime of the Russian invaders, is now being turned into a platform for Russian performances and concerts - the message says.

The city council added that in December, the Russians plan to open the theater to stage Russian plays and, in fact, "sing and dance" on the bones of dead Mariupol residents.

For reference

On March 16, 2022, Russian troops dropped two powerful aerial bombs on the theater, where peaceful Mariupol residents with their families – including children – were hiding from shelling. The word "CHILDREN" was written in front of the building, as a hope for salvation.

After the occupation of the territory, the Russians fenced off the scene of their crime. This was done to hide the dismantling of the rubble with the bodies of the dead and avoid documenting evidence.

