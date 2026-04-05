Occupiers extract gold and silver in Luhansk region through a fictitious company - CNS

$43.8150.46
ukenru
11:39 AM • 13834 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 34825 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 52203 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 84021 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 74508 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 74709 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 46330 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 90054 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 35276 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 70588 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
4.5m/s
22%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
White House abruptly restricts press access to Trump amid illness rumorsApril 5, 06:40 AM • 10550 views
Russian attack on Sumy - 30 people injured, including 18 childrenPhotoApril 5, 07:02 AM • 7354 views
Putin's approval rating among Russians sharply dropped to 71% - ISWApril 5, 07:20 AM • 9318 views
Western allies ask Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries - BudanovApril 5, 09:04 AM • 10527 views
Iran-linked group "Ashab al-Yamin" claims responsibility for terrorist attacks in Europe - FT11:27 AM • 28707 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 52180 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 74694 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 90040 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 70574 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 71826 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Hakan Fidan
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 30296 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 33131 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 45139 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 59558 views
A new trailer for "Supergirl" has been released - a battle with Krem of the Yellow Hills and Momoa as the anti-heroVideoApril 1, 02:33 PM • 55548 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Shahed-136
Starlink

Occupiers extract gold and silver in Luhansk region through a fictitious company - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5178 views

At the Bobrykivske deposit, a company with one employee began illegal extraction of metals. Russians use schemes to plunder Ukrainian subsoil.

Occupiers extract gold and silver in Luhansk region through a fictitious company - CNS
Photo: Center for National Resistance

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russian structures organized the extraction of minerals through a fictitious company with minimal resources. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to the CNS, work is being carried out in the area of the Naholny Ridge near Miusynsk. Local residents are recording damage to soils and quartz layers, which indicates preparation for industrial extraction.

This refers to the Bobrykivske deposit, where international companies previously conducted exploration. Now, according to the CNS, the occupation administration has transferred licenses for gold, silver, and copper mining to the company "Alchevskpromgroup."

It is noted that this structure has only one employee and a share capital of 10 thousand rubles.

No auctions or tenders

- they just came and started digging - reported the Center for National Resistance.

The CNS emphasizes that the occupiers use similar schemes to quickly withdraw resources from the captured territories, turning Ukrainian subsoil into a source of illegal enrichment.

In the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, students are massively having their mobilization deferments canceled05.04.26, 00:38 • 10787 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Gold
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine