Photo: Center for National Resistance

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russian structures organized the extraction of minerals through a fictitious company with minimal resources. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to the CNS, work is being carried out in the area of the Naholny Ridge near Miusynsk. Local residents are recording damage to soils and quartz layers, which indicates preparation for industrial extraction.

This refers to the Bobrykivske deposit, where international companies previously conducted exploration. Now, according to the CNS, the occupation administration has transferred licenses for gold, silver, and copper mining to the company "Alchevskpromgroup."

It is noted that this structure has only one employee and a share capital of 10 thousand rubles.

No auctions or tenders - they just came and started digging - reported the Center for National Resistance.

The CNS emphasizes that the occupiers use similar schemes to quickly withdraw resources from the captured territories, turning Ukrainian subsoil into a source of illegal enrichment.

In the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, students are massively having their mobilization deferments canceled