In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, a mass cancellation of mobilization deferment for full-time students has been recorded. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

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In the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, a mass cancellation of deferment for full-time students has been recorded. Despite the fact that even Russian legislation formally guarantees them a deferment, local military commissariats ignore these norms to fulfill mobilization plans. – stated in the post of the Center for National Resistance.

Students are summoned to military commissariats with subpoenas under the pretext of "data verification" or "updating personal files," and during the visit, documents confirming studies in higher educational institutions are not taken into account. After this, students' deferments are canceled.

Young men are not allowed to go home – they are immediately sent for military training, depriving them of the right to legal protection or appealing the decision. – reports the CNS.

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