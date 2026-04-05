In the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, students are massively having their mobilization deferments canceled
Kyiv • UNN
Occupying military enlistment offices are ignoring deferments for full-time students to fulfill the mobilization plan. Young men are immediately sent for military training.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, a mass cancellation of mobilization deferment for full-time students has been recorded. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.
Details
In the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, a mass cancellation of deferment for full-time students has been recorded. Despite the fact that even Russian legislation formally guarantees them a deferment, local military commissariats ignore these norms to fulfill mobilization plans.
Students are summoned to military commissariats with subpoenas under the pretext of "data verification" or "updating personal files," and during the visit, documents confirming studies in higher educational institutions are not taken into account. After this, students' deferments are canceled.
Young men are not allowed to go home – they are immediately sent for military training, depriving them of the right to legal protection or appealing the decision.
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