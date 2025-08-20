Occupiers are creating a "unified art school of southern Russia" in the occupied territories - SPD

Russia continues its policy of "cultural occupation" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, using art as a tool of propaganda and ideological influence. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

This time, the occupiers announced their intention to create a "unified image of the art school of the south of Russia," involving local youth in this endeavor. - emphasized the CCD.

The launch of such a project was announced by the Kremlin-controlled organization "Tavrida.Art". Already in October, in the village of Shchaslyvtseve in the Kherson region, they plan to gather about a hundred young artists, sculptors, and designers from the occupied regions of Ukraine and the border regions of the Russian Federation.

As part of the event, participants are offered an "educational program" called "Art of the South of Russia: From Traditions to Modernity." After that, an exhibition and presentation of the "manifesto of the unified art school of the south of Russia" are planned.

Meanwhile, the CCD emphasizes that such cultural projects have a political basis. The Kremlin systematically tries to integrate the population of the temporarily occupied territories into its cultural space.

Moscow seeks to integrate the population of the occupied Ukrainian territories into the Russian cultural space and impose on the residents of the temporarily occupied territories the idea of a "common cultural identity," displacing the Ukrainian one. - emphasized the CCD.

