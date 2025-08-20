Occupiers are creating a "unified art school of southern Russia" in the occupied territories - SPD

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
August 19, 12:26 PM • 50088 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 80489 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 76325 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 74989 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 46980 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 33047 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 97504 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 73248 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86506 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103808 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
65%
749mm
Popular news
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 64284 views
Fico stated the necessity of territorial changes to end Russia's war in Ukraine03:19 PM • 4852 views
USA deported first Ukrainian refugees03:55 PM • 9596 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 13111 views
Poland explained the absence of its representative at the meeting in Washington05:32 PM • 7436 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 80492 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 76328 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 74990 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 64367 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 46981 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Karoline Leavitt
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 13142 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 51278 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 114739 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 67118 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 123039 views
Actual
Fox News
Elections
World War II
Instagram
BM-21 "Grad"

Occupiers are creating a "unified art school of southern Russia" in the occupied territories - SPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Russia continues its "cultural occupation" in Ukraine, using art for propaganda. The occupiers plan to gather young artists in Kherson region to create a "unified art school of southern Russia".

Occupiers are creating a "unified art school of southern Russia" in the occupied territories - SPD

Russia continues its policy of "cultural occupation" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, using art as a tool of propaganda and ideological influence. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

This time, the occupiers announced their intention to create a "unified image of the art school of the south of Russia," involving local youth in this endeavor.

- emphasized the CCD.

The launch of such a project was announced by the Kremlin-controlled organization "Tavrida.Art". Already in October, in the village of Shchaslyvtseve in the Kherson region, they plan to gather about a hundred young artists, sculptors, and designers from the occupied regions of Ukraine and the border regions of the Russian Federation.

As part of the event, participants are offered an "educational program" called "Art of the South of Russia: From Traditions to Modernity." After that, an exhibition and presentation of the "manifesto of the unified art school of the south of Russia" are planned.

Meanwhile, the CCD emphasizes that such cultural projects have a political basis. The Kremlin systematically tries to integrate the population of the temporarily occupied territories into its cultural space.

Moscow seeks to integrate the population of the occupied Ukrainian territories into the Russian cultural space and impose on the residents of the temporarily occupied territories the idea of a "common cultural identity," displacing the Ukrainian one.

- emphasized the CCD.

CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine12.08.25, 03:14 • 22766 views

Veronika Marchenko

War