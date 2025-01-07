In 2025, the occupation administrations plan to send children from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories to the Avangard camp in the volgograd region. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

This institution, officially called a "center for patriotic education," is in fact a military facility where teenagers are trained for further education in the military institutions of a terrorist country.

On the instructions of the kremlin, each region of the temporarily occupied territories received quotas for the number of children to be involved in this program. The organization and recruitment are carried out by pro-russian structures controlled by the occupation authorities.

This initiative is part of a strategy of militarizing youth to train future soldiers for the enemy army. Such actions grossly violate children's rights, including their right to freedom, security and education free from military propaganda.

The aggressor systematically uses children to realize its military ambitions, trying to form a generation raised in the spirit of the ideology of war. This is another step in a policy that contradicts international norms and standards of humanity.

Invaders promise to restore tourism in the occupied territories