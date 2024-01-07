Occupants keep about 40 "Kalibr" systems at the ready - Humeniuk

The Russians are keeping about 40 Kalibrs ready, but due to the bad weather, all the missile launchers were brought to their basing points. Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces, told this on the air of We-Ukraine, UNN reports.

In her opinion, the Russians may launch "Kalibr" at Ukraine with the cold snap expected in the coming days.

"The weather forced us to return the missile carriers to their basing points, because until then, as the weather worsened, they continued to be on duty. There were two frigates on it. These are two surface missile carriers carrying 16 Kalibr missiles. The total readiness of the Kalibr can now be estimated at up to 40, given that three have already been used in one of the attacks. But everything else is ready and can be used... Today we can state that they are equipped, ready, but they are saving Kalibr missiles. With the approach of cold weather, which is predicted for us, they can use sea-based missile launchers to strike at the energy infrastructure. That is why we are carefully monitoring their deployment today," emphasized Humeniuk.

At the same time, she added that the occupiers' missile carriers must enter Sevastopol, which has been at risk lately, to equip themselves.

"After all, the logistics, equipment, and reloading of these missiles is still Sevastopol. And the enemy is uneasy there. So they still have a dependence on the fact that it is a risk zone, it is dangerous and they should not go there," said the head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces.

Russia launched North Korean missiles over Ukraine in late December and early January - White House